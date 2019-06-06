Letter: Lyndhurst reader backs Emmett Hanger for State Senate
I became acquainted with Emmett Hanger many years ago when I taught with his wife. I have never had a reason to complain about his representation of us in Richmond, so it distressed me to see the claims his opponents have made. When I did some research, I discovered that those claims were either false or grossly misrepresented the facts. One thing I appreciate about Senator Hanger’s record is that the budget he helped craft reclaimed nearly $2.5 billion per year in taxes that were going to Washington to be distributed to other states. As a conservative, he ensured that those tax dollars would be used for people who do not earn enough for health insurance, while enforcing strict work requirements and other obligations. He is a common-sense representative whose integrity has been unfairly questioned. I will certainly be voting for him on June 11.
Letter from Roxanne OBrien/Lyndhurst
