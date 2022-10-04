Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
legislators letter encourages strong implementation of 15 percent corporate minimum tax
Politics

Legislators’ letter encourages strong implementation of 15 percent corporate minimum tax

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
irs taxes
(© Michael Flippo – stock.adobe.com)

Three United States legislators, led by Massachusetts’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren, sent a letter to the Treasury Secretary calling for a strong implementation of the 15 percent corporate minimum tax.

The corporate minimum tax is stated in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to be placed on billion-dollar corporations, according to a press release.

Warren, Sen. Angus King of Maine, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, and U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer of Virginia sent the letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week.

“After nearly three decade of corporate tax cuts, this historic legislation will prevent the largest, most profitable corporations from paying less in taxes than small businesses and middle-class families, while helping to pay down the deficit, lower energy and healthcare costs, and fight inflation,” the letter states. “We look forward to continuing to partner with you in the implementation of the corporate minimum tax to limit the ability of corporations that report $1 billion or more in profits to their shareholders to minimize or eliminate their federal income tax liability.”

For three years after the 2017 corporate tax cuts, the press release stated, FedEx, Salesforce and 37 other corporations in the S&P 500 or Fortune 500 paid nothing in federal income taxes. Amazon paid only 5.1 percent in federal tax on $78.6 billion in profits from 2018 to 2021.

The letter states: “The Inflation Reduction Act will put a floor on this tax avoidance and limit the ability of these corporations that report at least $1 billion in profits to their shareholders to pay less than a minimum 15 percent federal tax rate, still well below the statutory rate of 21 percent.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Baltimore Orioles
,

The real test for the Baltimore Orioles: Meeting 2023 expectations
Scott German
kay pitt

Albemarle County Police locate missing person
News Desk

Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt.

mjf wheeler yuta

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Washington, D.C., to host show’s three-year anniversary
Chris Graham

I was in Washington, D.C., three years ago – Oct. 2, 2019 – for the premiere of “AEW Dynamite,” and I’m lucky enough to be able to be back in D.C. this week for the three-year anniversary show.

virginia politics
,

Teff: The mighty ancient grain you should learn more about
Rebecca Barnabi
gas prices
,

Bill would lower gas prices, block petroleum exports to Chinese Communist Party
Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
,

Reimbursement available for qualified Virginia growers and processors who received organic certification
Rebecca Barnabi
lynn novick
,

Filmmaker Lynn Novick to discuss ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ documentary at Bridgewater College
Crystal Graham