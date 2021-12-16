Legislator virtual town hall on electrifying transportation in Virginia set for Thursday

The Commonwealth took a big step to speed up the transition to electric transportation in 20201 with the passage of the Advanced Clean Car Standards.

A new Generation180 survey of Virginians finds that support for EVs and clean energy has grown in the last year. Now is time to build on this progress to keep the momentum going in 2022.

Join Generation180, Virginia Advanced Energy Economy, and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network for a virtual town hall event focused on transportation electrification.

Click here to register for the 7 p.m. Thursday town hall.

Timed with the recent release of Generation180’s 2021 Virginia Drives Electric report, the Virginia Drives Electric Virtual Town Hall will provide an opportunity—in advance of the 2022 General Assembly—for all Virginians to make their voice heard about the important health, environmental, and economic benefits of electrifying the Commonwealth’s transportation sector.

