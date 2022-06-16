Lawmakers pushing NFL to release results of Washington Commanders investigation

Virginia, Maryland and D.C. members of Congress are pushing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to release the league’s report into the Washington Commanders’ workplace environment.

Their request came ahead of a planned June 22 hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform examining the “Washington Commanders’ Hostile Workplace Culture.”

Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder has indicated he will refuse the committee’s request that he testify at the hearing.

The request came in the form of a letter signed by Don Beyer (D-VA), Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Anthony Brown (D-MD), and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).

“Ahead of the June 22, 2022 House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the Washington Commanders’ hostile workplace culture, we urge you to release the results of the third-party investigation conducted by Beth Wilkinson. As members representing the National Capital Region, our constituents were primarily impacted by the toxic work environment perpetrated by the Commanders and as such, deserve the transparency from the National Football League (NFL) to share the findings of the internal review.

“Our constituents deserve to know the findings of the Wilkinson investigation, so that the Washington Commanders, including Mr. Snyder, can be properly held to account for the horrific behavior that occurred. Moreover, we are extremely disappointed Mr. Snyder has declined to testify at the June 22 hearing.

“We encourage the NFL and the Washington Commanders to do the right thing ahead of the June hearing and release the report. There is an opportunity for the NFL and the Commanders to lead by example, not by attempting to silence victims, but by ensuring this type of rampant abuse is not tolerated going forward.”

Text of the letter is available here.

