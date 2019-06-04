Law Enforcement Torch Run 2019: Heroes’ Run

The Region 8 Law Enforcement Torch Run 2019 for Special Olympics Virginia is Thursday, June 6.

The event is dubbed Heroes’ Run, combining our area athletes and public safety members. There will be representation from the Department of Defense (DoD), the Albemarle County and Charlottesville Police Departments and Fire Departments, and you!

It is not too late to be a part of the team, but you must register by Thursday morning using this link: https://bit.ly/2Eh9Kju. One-time donations are also welcome.

This year’s Torch Run will leave the Albemarle County Police Department at 5 pm and run to the Downtown Mall. There will be a stop at the Ridge Street Fire Station for those who do not want to run the entire distance. Participants can also meet us at the Fire Station and just run the last leg to the Downtown Mall Pavilion.

The DoD Color Guard will be set up at the Pavilion where runners and athletes will hear a few words of appreciation and be able to mingle with some refreshments following the run.

On behalf of the Charlottesville and Albemarle County Police Departments, we hope you will come be a part of the Heroes’ Run and support our 2019 Special Olympics Athletes.

