Latest scam making the rounds: Supposed missed jury duty

If you get a call from a Deputy Cook with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office telling you that you missed jury duty and are in big trouble, beware – it’s a scam.

The call looks legit, according to a report from the sheriff’s office, with a spoofed phone number that resembles the actual phone number of the sheriff’s office – (540) 245-5333.

This Deputy Cook fellow will tell you that you missed jury duty, and that you need to report to the sheriff’s office with your financial documents.

Do not give out any personal information to the person calling; just simply hang up.

If anyone has any questions about this type of scam, feel free to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

