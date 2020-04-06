Latest COVID-19 updates from VCU Health
VCU Health is sharing the following updates today related to valet parking, donations of digital thermometers, and the availability of an infectious disease expert to discuss cloth face masks:
- Effective Monday, valet parking for all VCU Health facilities on the MCV Campus, except Massey Cancer Center, is temporarily closed. For additional information about parking and visitor policy changes, visit this page.
- VCU Health is now accepting donations of digital thermometers from organizations and businesses. For more information about donations, visit this page.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends individuals wear cloth face masks in public settings. VCU Health has published this online resource to explain when to wear face masks and how to clean them. VCU Health infectious disease expert Richard Wenzel, M.D., chair emeritus and professor of the Department of Internal Medicine at the VCU School of Medicine, is available today from 2-3 p.m.to talk about why masks are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
