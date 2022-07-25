Late surge propels FredNat to sweep in Delmarva
The Fredericksburg Nationals staged an improbable comeback to sweep the three-game series vs. the Shorebirds Sunday. The FredNats scored seven times in the eighth and ninth to turn an 8-3 deficit into a 10-8 win.
JT Arruda led the way offensively, exploding for four RBIs, including one in the ninth to put the FredNats ahead 9-8. Arruda teed off for his second homer of the summer in the third, tying the contest at 3-3 before a 5-run fourth put the Shorebirds in front.
All eight Delmarva runs came vs. starter Jackson Rutledge, who recorded four innings before turning the ball over to Miguel Gomez, Bryan Pena and Riggs Threadgill. The trio did not allow another run. Pena earned the win to move to 3-2 on the season. Threadgill picked up his second save of the series and fourth of the season by leaving men on the corners to end it.
The win moved the FredNats to a season-best 12 games over .500 at 51-39 on the season. The FredNats improved to 18-6 in the second half with the win. The team currently enjoys a 4.5-game lead over Down East in the chase for the North Division second half crown.
The FredNats will enjoy a day off on Monday before opening a six-game series with the Salem Red Sox Tuesday at 7:05 ET. RHP Andry Lara is expected to get the start for the FredNats.