Kidde Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms recalled for failure to alert during a fire

Published Thursday, May. 13, 2021, 9:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

You might need to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are not part of an ongoing recall that could impact their life-saving performance.

The Kidde company recently announced a recall on 226,000 TrueSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms due to risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire. The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms.

This was brought to our attention by the Harrisonburg Fire Department, which reminds the community to always have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“Seconds matter when it comes to escaping a fire; that’s why the advance warning provided by smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are critical to saving lives,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said.

Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.

To date, there have been no incidents or injuries reported. Kidde advises customers to continue using the recalled alarms until the replacement alarms are installed. If you have any of these types of alarms, immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm.

You can reach Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Or request a replacement online at www.kidde.com.

Related

Comments