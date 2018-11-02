Kaine to campaign with Luria, Wexton, Williams in final push for 2018 campaign

During the final weekend of his campaign, Sen. Tim Kaine will join downballot Democratic candidates Elaine Luria, Jennifer Wexton, and Vangie Williams on the campaign trail to focus on Get-out-the-Vote efforts as he campaigns in the Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, and Richmond areas.

He will also be joined on the campaign trail by former Governor Terry McAuliffe, Attorney General Mark Herring, former Virginia First Lady and Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton, Congressman Gerry Connolly, Congressman Don Beyer, and Congressman Bobby Scott and Donald McEachin. Kaine will share his message of building a Virginia that works for all and continue to encourage Virginians to engage in the grassroots, on-the-ground efforts to mobilize voters ahead of November 6.

On Saturday, November 3, Kaine will get out the vote in the Hampton Roads area. He will be in Hampton with Luria and Scott and Chesapeake with Scott and McEachin for GOTV events in the afternoon and early evening, before firing up local supporters for a major rally with 2nd District congressional candidate Elaine Luria and Congressman Bobby Scott at an evening rally in Virginia Beach.

Kaine will begin Sunday, November 4, with services at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, a Richmond-area church where he has been a parishioner for 34 years. Later in the morning, he will attend services at St. Paul Baptist Church before joining community members for an afternoon interfaith community cookout, also in Richmond. In the evening, Kaine, 10th District congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, and 1st District congressional candidate Vangie Williams will host a rally in Prince William County, where they will be joined by McAuliffe, Herring, Holton, Connolly, Beyer, and Scott.

Saturday, November 3

Hampton GOTV Event with Elaine Luria and Bobby Scott

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: Mercury Entertainment Center, 227 E Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA

Chesapeake GOTV Event with Bobby Scott and Donald McEachin

When: 5:00 p.m.

Where: Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Dr, Chesapeake, VA

Virginia Beach Rally with Elaine Luria

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Princess Anne High School, 4400 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA

Who: Kaine, Luria, Former Virginia First Lady and Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton, Congressman Bobby Scott

Sunday, November 4

St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Services

When: 8:00 a.m.

Where: St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 2712 2nd Ave, Richmond, VA

St. Paul Baptist Church Services

When: 11:00 a.m.

Where: St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd, Richmond, VA

Interfaith Community Cookout

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: Trinity Family Life Center, 3601 Dill Rd, Richmond, VA

Prince William Rally with Jennifer Wexton and Vangie Williams

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Rd, Manassas, VA

Who: Kaine, Wexton, Williams, Former Virginia First Lady and Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton, Former Governor Terry McAuliffe, Attorney General Mark Herring, Congressman Gerry Connolly, Congressman Don Beyer

