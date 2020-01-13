José Alguacil to return as Richmond Flying Squirrels manager in 2020

Published Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, 5:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

José Alguacil will return to manage the Richmond Flying Squirrels for the 2020 season, the San Francisco Giants announced on Monday.

Steve Kline will also return to Richmond as the pitching coach and Doug Clark has been appointed as the Flying Squirrels’ hitting coach.

Alguacil was the Flying Squirrels’ manager in 2015 and led the team to a 72-68 record, the third-best mark in the franchise’s history and its most recent season with a winning record.

“We love Auggie,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Not only is he going to be our manager, but he is already part of our family. He knows us and loves us. We know him and love him. Auggie’s energy and passion for not only baseball, but life in general, is second to none and we enthusiastically welcome him back to RVA for what promises to be an amazing season on and off the field.”

The 2020 season marks Alguacil’s 14th overall with the Giants organization. He spent the last three seasons as the Giants’ first base coach while also overseeing bunting instruction and assisting with infield defense and baserunning.

As a player, Alguacil signed with the Giants as an infielder in 1993. He played nine professional seasons in the minors and independent leagues, spending time with the Giants and Chicago White Sox organizations.

Following his playing career, Alguacil served as an instructor in the minors for the Montreal Expos from 2002-03. He began his managerial career in 2004 with the Vermont Expos, Montreal’s short-season Single-A affiliate in the New York-Penn League.

He remained with the organization as it transitioned to becoming the Washington Nationals in 2005 as a minor league infield coordinator. Alguacil managed the Vermont Lake Monsters in 2006.

Alguacil, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, joined the Giants as a roving infield instructor in 2007 and held that role for eight years prior to being appointed as Richmond’s manager in 2015. He managed the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats in 2016 before being named to the major league staff the following year.

In four total seasons as a manager, Alguacil has compiled a 198-233 record.

Related