Johnson honored for life-saving actions

Published Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, 11:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Waynesboro PD officer Christopher Johnson, one of the guys running for sheriff, just saved a guy’s life, so if you’re looking for a reason to vote for him, there’s that.

Johnson was recently honored by the city police department for his efforts in a June 3 mental health crisis call. A man was in distress on the South Wayne Avenue bridge, and Johnson, answering the call, located the man on the edge of the bridge, determined he was in crisis, and worked to establish a rapport.

During their conversation, the man stopped talking with Johnson and quickly turned away.

Johnson advanced toward the man and grabbed him to prevent him from falling off the bridge.

The man was ultimately transported to Augusta Health, where he began receiving mental health treatment.

Johnson credited his CIT training for helping him through the situation.

More officers getting more CIT training needs to be in the budget for next year.

Story by Chris Graham