JMU selected by Department of Energy for pair of wind power competitions

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

James Madison University has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to participate in the 2020 Collegiate Wind Competition.

Before that contest, students who participated in the 2018 Collegiate Wind Competition will get a chance to improve on their performance by implementing lessons learned for a 2019 competition at the National Wind Technology Center in Boulder, Colorado in May.

“We had to be selected to participate in 2019 and we were,” said Jon Miles, professor of integrated science and technology and director of the JMU Office for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy. Miles worked with Keith Holland, associate professor of engineering, and C.K. Lee, assistant professor of management, to assemble the 30-member student team that competed in 2018.

The 2018 team finished first in the business portion of the contest and second in the siting portion. The team’s model wind turbine did not fare as well, but the team learned a lot, Miles said, lessons that will be applied in the 2019 contest May 7-9. The 2019 contest will not include the business portion, but will have the model turbine and siting competitions.

In May 2020, JMU will take a new team to the Collegiate Wind Competition, a biennial event that challenges multidisciplinary teams of undergraduate students to develop a project plan based on wind energy market and siting considerations; design and build a model wind turbine; and test their turbine against a set of rigorous performance criteria. The participating teams will combine the expertise of students from a variety of programs, such as engineering, business, communications and social science, to develop state-of-the-art wind energy solutions as a team. Participants will intertwine academic coursework with tangible, hands-on learning, and earn valuable real-world experience as they prepare to enter the workforce.

The competition will feature 12 teams, including JMU, and will culminate with judging June 1-4, 2020 at the American Wind Energy Association’s WINDPOWER conference in Denver, Colorado.

JMU has been in the competition twice, the inaugural event in 2014 and again in 2018.

Other schools in the 2020 competition are:

California State University, Chico

California State University Maritime Academy

University of Maryland

University of New Haven

Northern Arizona University

The Pennsylvania State University

Texas Tech University

Tuskegee University

Virginia Tech

Washington State University-Everett with Everett Community College

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Related Content

Shop Google