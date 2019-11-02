JMU named bicycle friendly university by League of American Bicyclists

James Madison University received a bronze award in recognition of the university’s efforts in promoting safe and accessible bicycling on and around campus. This award was given by the League of American Bicyclists.

In a unique partnership, JMU works with the greater community in planning and implementing shared use paths and many other bicycle-friendly amenities, which are accessible on and off campus.

Since the completion of the bicycle and pedestrian master plan in 2014, JMU has invested more than $2.7 million in infrastructure improvements, with efforts focusing on extending the Bluestone Trail. This trail is a shared-use path from the city boundary through the heart of campus. In addition, the upgrades to Carrier Drive were completed with 1.2 miles of dedicated bike lane, speed tables and improved pedestrian crossings and channeling.

Bike classes are also offered and educational materials are distributed to enhance the knowledge and safe practices of bicyclists.

This year marks the third time JMU has been recognized as a bicycle friendly university.

Additional information on biking around campus can be found here.

