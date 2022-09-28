JMU Football Notebook: Dukes set for Sun Belt home opener with Texas State on Saturday

James Madison, on the heels of its 32-28 win at Appalachian State in Week 4, is a 22-point favorite this weekend with Texas State coming to Harrisonburg.

Kickoff from Bridgeforth Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Texas State (2-2) is coming in off a 34-0 win over Houston Christian, an FCS program.

Bobcats QB Layne Hatcher is averaging 266.8 yards per game through the air, with 10 TDs, four INTs and a 135.0 passer rating.

Tailback Calvin Hill is averaging 76.8 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry on the ground.

The top target in the wideout corps is Ashtyn Hawkins, a 5’10”, 170-pound slot receiver, who has 34 catches through four games.

First national TV appearance coming on Oct. 8

JMU’s road game on Oct. 8 at Arkansas State will be nationally televised on NFL Network and kick off at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

This will be JMU’s first appearance on NFL Network and its first national broadcast as a member of the Sun Belt.

Todd Centeio named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

JMU QB Todd Centeio is the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after accounting for 292 yards of total offense and three TDs in the win at App State last week.

Centeio, a senior from West Palm Beach, Fla., was 16-of-28 for 204 yards and two TDs through the air, and had 88 yards and a TD on the ground.

Through three games, Centeio is averaging 218.7 yards per game passing with 11 TDs, no INTs and a 180.0 passer rating, and 66.7 yards per game and one TD on the ground.