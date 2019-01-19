JMU events to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

James Madison University will host a variety of events next week to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday, January 21

The College of Business Diversity Council, along with CommonWealth One, will sponsor a day of service for students and student organizations on Monday, Jan. 21. This day encompasses the collection of household and personal hygiene items (shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, laundry and dish detergents, diapers, toilet tissue, soap, etc.) and winter coats to help those in need within the community. Volunteers will also work with local charitable programs. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Zane Showker Hall.

JMUs Center for Multicultural Student Services will host its annual MLK formal program from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. Dr. Brittney Cooper, associate professor of women’s and gender studies and Africana studies at Rutgers University will be the guest speaker. The program will include music, dramatic expression and the recognition of trailblazers in the community. Cooper will deliver a special keynote address. The event will be held in the auditorium at Memorial Hall and is free and open for all to join.

Thursday, January 24

Furious Flower Poetry Center presents poet Jessica Care Moore and open mic night at the Golden Pony, starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Members of the campus and surrounding communities are invited to attend these events.

“The events we have planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are intended to bring people together to reflect and cultivate awareness of our history with regard to equality and social justice issues,” explained Valarie Ghant, director of JMUs Center for Multicultural Student Services. “These are the same issues that we face within our communities today. Each of us can contribute to and advance these causes when we understand that the most precious gift we can offer our communities is to embrace and celebrate our humanity in an inclusive way.”

This year’s theme comes from a quote from Dr. King himself, “Justice too long delayed is justice denied.” The theme invokes a sense of urgency to become involved in the social justice issues of this time. This sentiment and call to action lines up with the university mission to prepare students to become educated and enlightened citizens.

In addition to these organized events, students and faculty will partner with other agencies throughout the week to volunteer and serve others within the community. Students, faculty and staff will continue the conversations to learn the deep impact Dr. King made for generations to come and how we can further those messages.

