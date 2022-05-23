JMU AD Jeff Bourne writes to JMU community: You are not alone

In case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or Crisis Textline: 741741, type “Hello.”

The death of James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett is on the mind of the director of athletics at the Harrisonburg college as the sports season comes to a close.

Bernett, 20, died by an apparent suicide in late April, after being named the CAA Player of the Week, and having an impressive showing as catcher in a three-game sweep of Drexel.

The JMU softball team cancelled the remainder of the season following her death.

“Amid another year of success, we’ve also experience tremendous heartbreak and adversity,” Jeff Bourne said in an email addressed to JMU Nation. “We’ve experienced tragic loss with the death of Lauren Bernett.”

Bourne said he wants to “specifically focus on Lauren’s passing and the current societal issue of mental health” instead of focusing on achievements of JMU athletes.

Young people, and society in general, he writes, are “facing mental health challenges unlike any other time in recent history.

“When we think of mental health,” Bourne writes, “many of us immediately focus on crisis situations or diagnosed illness, but it’s important to recognize that mental health awareness is not just about critical scenarios.

“We must foster an environment that promotes positive mental health and ensure every member of our community understands what it means to create a culture of a mentally healthy team.”

Bourne says that will be “a key point moving forward for JMU.”

New among the mental health initiatives at JMU are:

Working closely with the JMU Counseling Center to collaborate on mental health resources

New training systems for the JMU community to support friends and community members facing significant mental health changes

Implementing a telehealth program that will be accessible to all students

A 24-hour crisis phone line

12 free counseling sessions per year

Expanding mental health first aid certifications for staff members

Increase access to the sports psychologist at JMU

Implement mental health days and excused absences to address health concerns

Create environments of togetherness and interaction

Check in with students after a triggering moment to offer support

“We must be comfortable with the uncomfortable,” Bourne writes, “and be willing to discuss vulnerabilities. We’re here for each other; you are not alone.”

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

