Jimmy Ayers announces candidates for 24th House District seat

Former Amherst County Sheriff Jimmy Ayers has announced his intention to run for the House of Delegates seat that will be vacated due to Del. Ben Cline’s successful bid for Congress.
Ayers is an Amherst native and has over 30 years of public service. He served 20 years as Amherst County sheriff, retiring in 2015. He ran as a write-in candidate in 2015 for the District 3 seat on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
He easily won the seat, garnering 1,130 votes, while the other two candidates totaled 376 votes, and is currently vice chair of the Board.
A press release announcing his candidacy notes that he is an “ardent pro-life supporter” who will “passionately defend our Second Amendment.”
