jerry ratcliffe show uva pitt preview review of uva hoops season opening win
Jerry Ratcliffe Show: UVA Pitt preview, review of UVA Hoops season opening win

Hootie and Chris Graham talk UVA Football, with an eye on the game with Pitt this weekend, then break down the Cavaliers’ 73-61 win over North Carolina Central in Monday’s season opener.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

