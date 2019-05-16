Jeffery Newton named new Middle River Regional Jail superintendent

The Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board voted unanimously during a special called meeting on Wednesday to name Jeffery Newton the jail’s next superintendent. He will take the helm on June 3.

Newton has more than 20 years of experience in managing correctional facilities and has served as the chief executive of four different local and regional jails in his career. He retired early from the U.S. Army after more than 16 years of service before transitioning into a career in corrections.

Most recently, Newton spent seven years in North Prince George as the superintendent of Riverside Regional Jail, until he retired last December.

In previous roles, he served as the director of Douglas County Department of Corrections in Omaha, Neb., the superintendent of Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, and the jail administrator of Cumberland County Jail in Portland, Maine. Those facilities ranged from just under 500 beds to more than 1,500. MRRJ has 902 beds.

“I was not looking for another job; however, the opportunity and professional challenges presented by the vacancy at Middle River Regional Jail caused me to reconsider my decision to retire,” Newton said. “I thoroughly enjoy the day-to-day challenges of supervising the operation of a local jail, mentoring staff to enable them to achieve their personal and professional goals and creating an environment that ensures the safe and secure housing of offenders placed in jail custody by the court. I look forward to working with the board and MRRJ staff to address the immediate challenges of the jail and mapping a future direction that ensures the challenges are addressed in a financially responsible manner.”

The Middle River Regional Jail is a 902-bed adult detention facility established in 2006 that serves the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham.

“We are grateful for the interest of other competent candidates that had numerous strengths to bring to the position,” said Timothy Fitzgerald, chairman of MRRJ Authority Board. “After examining the breadth and depth of experience Mr. Newton offers, the board is confident that he is the right person to take the baton at this juncture and bring the required stability, integrity and leadership to our facility.”

Newton has an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Blue Ridge Community College, a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s degree in education from Boston University. He is an American Jail Association certified jail manager.

Newton currently resides in Chester and plans to move to the area with his wife, Rebecca.

