Jaunt seeks candidates for Alternative Fuel Advisory Committee

Published Tuesday, May. 17, 2022, 10:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Jaunt Inc. has partnered with Kimley-Horn to develop a high-level feasibility assessment for alternative-fueled vehicles for its fleet.

In concert with this effort, Jaunt will convene an advisory committee of approximately 10-12 representatives from the community to share their opinions and perspectives, study issues, and develop recommendations in a focused, small group structure.

Jaunt will seek membership from each of the localities it serves, representing a broad cross-section of the community to lend diverse perspectives and voices to the effort. The committee will work to understand the challenges and opportunities presented by converting to alternative fueled vehicles; provide suggestions for feasibility and timeframe for Jaunt using alternative fueled vehicles; and promote community support for the recommendations.

The advisory committee will convene at three key points throughout the study, which is expected to be completed over 5-8 months, beginning in June. During the meetings, the committee will discuss the study findings and formulate well-developed, thoughtful recommendations to Jaunt’s leadership on key decisions addressed during the course of the engagement. In making decisions, Jaunt’s leadership will consider the input from this advisory committee.

Interested citizens can learn more and apply online at www.ridejaunt.org/alternative-fuel-advisory-comittee by Friday, May 27.

Like this: Like Loading...