Jacksonville rallies from early deficit, snaps Norfolk Tides two-game win streak
The Norfolk Tides (40-42) were defeated by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (44-38), 6-3, Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. It was the second straight game that was delayed over an hour prior to start. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Tides.
Jacksonville scored the first run in the bottom of the second. Luis Aviles Jr. tripled, then scored on a fielding error to give them a 1-0 lead. The Tides scored right back with three runs in the top of the third. With two runners on, Jordan Westburg blasted a three-run homer. It was line drive that barely got over the wall, giving Norfolk the 3-1 lead in the third.
But that would be all the Tides would score for the remainder of the game. Jacksonville scored four runs to take the lead in the sixth, starting with a game-tying two-run single by Erik Gonzalez. Brian Miller homered in the next at bat, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-3 lead.
Entering that inning, starter Matt Harvey was able to record the first two outs. Manager Buck Britton came out to talk to Harvey and let him go one more batter, which ended up being a walk that led to the big sixth inning. He finished with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. He tossed 98 pitches, with 61 being strikes.
Lewin Díaz homered in the seventh to put the cherry on top, giving the Jumbo Shrimp the 6-3 win. Tomorrow the Tides have LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-0, 4.50) on the mound, while RHP Max Meyer (3-3, 3.71) will make the start for Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.