augusta free press news

Jacksonville dumps Liberty, 11-3, on Saturday, evening weekend series

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, May. 8, 2022, 12:03 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

liberty basketballThe Jacksonville Dolphins downed the Liberty Flames, 11-3, in the middle game of a three-game ASUN series Saturday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

After Liberty jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Jacksonville pitchers held the Flames in check the rest of the way for the victory to even the three-game series at 1-1.

Center fielder Derek Orndorff had two hits and belted his team-leading 14th home run in the contest for Liberty. Left fielder Three Hillier had three hits for the Flames.

Liberty falls to 29-16 overall and 15-8 in ASUN play. The Dolphins move to 24-20 overall and 10-13 in the conference.


augusta free press
augusta free press news
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: