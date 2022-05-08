Jacksonville dumps Liberty, 11-3, on Saturday, evening weekend series
The Jacksonville Dolphins downed the Liberty Flames, 11-3, in the middle game of a three-game ASUN series Saturday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
After Liberty jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Jacksonville pitchers held the Flames in check the rest of the way for the victory to even the three-game series at 1-1.
Center fielder Derek Orndorff had two hits and belted his team-leading 14th home run in the contest for Liberty. Left fielder Three Hillier had three hits for the Flames.
Liberty falls to 29-16 overall and 15-8 in ASUN play. The Dolphins move to 24-20 overall and 10-13 in the conference.