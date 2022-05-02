Ivy Creek Foundation announces its May Ivy Talk

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 12:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, will focus its May Ivy Talk on the history of the Albemarle Training School.

Every month The Ivy Creek Foundation hosts Ivy Talks related to history, conservation, preservation, and natural history. This month, the talk will focus on the Albemarle Training School and the opportunities that is provided for African American children seeking an education during segregation.

Albemarle Training School is where Mary Carr Greer, who lived at what is now Ivy Creek Natural Area, went to school and then eventually taught history and Home Economics at before become its first female principal.

This talk is free and open to the public, but registration is required as they are virtual. It will take place on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6:30-8 p.m. Lucille Smith, author of Unforgettable Jackson P. Burley High School 1951-1967, will lead the talk, which stems from her upcoming book, The Three Area Segregated High Schools of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, which will contain a history of Albemarle Training School (1926), Esmont Colored School/High School (ca. 1930’s), and Jefferson Colored School/High School (1926).

The history will highlight their educational system from 1926 through closing in 1951, when the schools united to become Jackson P. Burley High School. A pictorial overview will also be included, as well as a history of the Rosenwald Schools of Albemarle County. Mrs. Lucille Stout Smith is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas who now lives in Greene County, worked with the U.S. Army for 36 years in information technology before retiring.

To register for either of these events, visit ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks or email Susie Farmer at susie@ivycreekfoundation.org.

Like this: Like Loading...