It’s official: UVA, ACC cancel spring sports seasons

Published Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, 11:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The University of Virginia has cancelled the remainder of its springs sports seasons, in line with an announcement from the ACC that it has done the same.

The news is not surprising, in light of last week’s announcement from the NCAA that it was cancelling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all spring sports championships.

But the conference had not formally cancelled its spring seasons until today.

At UVA, the impact of the cancellations includes the football team’s Pro Day (April 8) and the Spring Football Game (April 25).

The Virginia Athletics Foundation’s spring Social Tours have also been canceled.

The status of summer camps, coordinated by UVA athletics programs, will be announced in the future by those camps.

Fans who have purchased tickets to canceled events (baseball, softball, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse) may contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 800-542-8821, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by email at uvatickets@virginia.edu.

Story by Chris Graham

Related