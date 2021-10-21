Intact Technology to create 40 jobs in Fairfax County expansion

Intact Technology, a software consulting and managed services firm, will invest at least $700,000 to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County.

Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create more than 40 new jobs.

“Virginia has the infrastructure and robust talent pipeline that IT firms like Intact Technology need to succeed,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “The Commonwealth has the highest concentration of tech workers in the nation. We are pushing new boundaries as an industry leader, thanks in large part to our innovative partners, including Intact Technology.”

Intact Technology empowers IT leaders to deliver meaningful business outcomes through adoption-focused IT software consulting and managed services. By reducing risk for its customers and dramatically increasing the speed at which new capabilities can be delivered, Intact has helped some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies accelerate their digital transformations.

The company relocated its headquarters from Greenbelt, Maryland to Reston in 2020. That same year, Intact was named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s Tech 100 list. The list recognizes groundbreaking companies, leaders, and innovators within the Greater Washington region’s technology community.

Intact was voted as a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, and was a Moxie Award finalist in 2021.

Intact is also active in its Northern Virginia community, supporting organizations like Feeding America, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and St. Jude. The company regularly sponsors charitable events to raise money for tuition scholarships, youth programs, and other nonprofit organizations.

“Intact Technology is creating jobs of the future in a field that continues to gain momentum in Northern Virginia and across the Commonwealth, and this expansion will further the company’s in-demand IT capabilities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are proud that Intact, an award-winning employer that is also active in the community, will continue to call Virginia home. We congratulate the company on its impressive growth.”

“Intact is breaking the IT consulting model with our focus on speed, simplicity, value, and risk reduction through our IT operations software implementation and managed service offering,” said Intact Technology President Jason Hampel. “The demand for Intact’s game-changing approach from Federal agencies and Fortune 1000 companies is driving tremendous growth. By residing in Virginia and Fairfax County, we are in the center of a progressive community full of other thought leaders to grow with and learn from.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Intact Technology’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. The program is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We are delighted to see Intact Technology expanding so quickly after moving to Northern Virginia because its IT consulting focus is a great match for the tech-talent pipeline that we are attracting and growing here,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Hoskins. “We are proud of the second vote of confidence the company has made in our business climate.”

“Congratulations to Intact Technology on its announcement to expand its headquarters in Reston,” said State Sen. Janet Howell. “I appreciate Intact Technology’s innovative and customer-focused approach and look forward to continuing to watch the company grow and succeed.”