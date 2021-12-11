Inmate, visitor plead guilty to introducing buprenorphine at USP Lee

Published Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 5:02 pm

An inmate at United States Penitentiary Lee in Jonesville and his visitor pleaded guilty this week for their roles in introducing buprenorphine into the prison.

Deborah Townsend, 36, of Jonesborough, Tenn., pleaded guilty to knowingly and intentionally distributing, and possessing with the intent to distribute buprenorphine, a Schedule III narcotic.

Co-defendant Michael Selvidge, 37, an inmate at USP Lee, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited object (buprenorphine), possession with the intent to distribute buprenorphine, and conspiracy to provide an inmate a prohibited object.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh announced the guilty pleas.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

