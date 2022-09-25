Menu
indianapolis colts upset kansas city chiefs 20 17 uva alum jelani woods with two tds in win
NFL

Indianapolis Colts upset Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17: UVA alum Jelani Woods with two TDs in win

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Indianapolis Colts
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

UVA football alum Jelani Woods had two TD catches, including one with 24 seconds left, as the Indianapolis Colts upset the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on Sunday.

The Colts (1-1-1) had come in winless and a 4.5-point home ‘dog to the AFC favorite Chiefs (2-1), but Indy held the high-powered Kansas City offense to 315 yards, and kicking issues hampered the Chiefs’ effort.

Placekicker Matt Amendola, signed after Harrison Butker injured his left ankle in Week 1, missed an extra-point try and a 34-yard field goal try, and those misses no doubt factored into a decision by Chiefs coach Andy Reid to try to fake field goal in the fourth quarter that was unsuccessful.

That left the door open for Matt Ryan to get his first win as the QB1 in Indy. Ryan, a Boston College alum who helmed the Atlanta Falcons for 14 years before signing with the Colts in the offseason, was 27-of-37 for 222 yards and two TDs, and a 105.9 passer rating, on the day.

He connected twice with Woods on scoring passes, a 1-yarder on Indy’s first drive of the day, and a 12-yarder on the final drive, a 16-play, 76-yard scoring match that ate up 8:14 of game clock.

UVA alum Rodney McLeod intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass at the Colts 36 with two seconds left to clinch the win.

Mahomes was 20-of-35 for 262 yards, a TD and the INT, and a 78.5 passer rating.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

