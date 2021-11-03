Improve web design: 7 site-enriching web improvement ideas

Published Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, 10:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Web design is the primary factor that makes a website stand out from competitors. About 73% of companies invest in web design to overcome their competitors. The stats prove how much a website’s design and quality matter to business owners and customers.

Site visitors prefer aesthetically pleasing websites. They favor sites with better quality and functioning. They are most likely to switch from unattractive and faulty websites in a matter of seconds. A website’s outer look and impression matter and says a lot about your brand as a whole. Therefore, it’s essential for business owners to have a presentable and appealing online presence to attract as many customers as possible.

In this article, we will discuss seven site-enriching web improvement ideas, so consider hiring a web designer right now and start working on your web page with them.

Top 7 ideas to improve and enrich your website

The very first step for you is to create an action improvement plan with your web designer. Ensure that the following ideas we mention are part of your website improvement plan and start working on these ideas one by one.

1. Go with your brand style

Every brand has its style. A brand’s consistent style is what makes it memorable to customers. You can’t change your entire brand style in the name of improving the design. Doing this will kill your brand’s identity and recognition. Therefore, you should create a style guide that contains your brand’s:

Page layout

Color scheme

Typography and fonts used

Logo design

how images are displayed on the site

button layouts

The key to improving your web design is to stick to your site’s basics and only tweak the designs and colors a bit. For instance, if you change a turquoise color to a darker turquoise or teal color. Doing this lets you remain true to your brand style while also giving off a new and polished vibe.

2. Optimize web page speed

Optimizing your web page’s speed is a crucial aspect of enriching your site’s quality. Users take seconds in changing websites if your webpage is too slow to load or isn’t responding. Your site should be quick to load to provide a fantastic user experience.

Moreover, regularly optimizing your site helps your website rank on Google search engines. Google indexes and crawls websites for keywords and relevant content to rank the website on search engines. If your website loads fast and functions correctly, and ranks high on search engines, it will be displayed on top of the search results. Google puts user experience as a priority, so you must do too.

3. Simplify your navigation bar

Navigation bars on websites are like maps. It makes it easier for users to navigate your website and find the content they’re searching for with the help of simple keywords displayed on your navigation bar.

Therefore, your navigation bar should be simple and straightforward. Avoid using complicated terms or overcrowding the navigation bar. Keep the categories to a minimum and specific to your brand’s essentials. A crowded and complex navigation bar might overwhelm your users, and they’ll end up switching sites instantly.

You can also list other key pages dropping down from the main categories. It makes the user experience easier and simpler.

4. Utilize white space

White space is critical for every website. Cramming every bit of information and images into every clear space on the web page can negatively impact the website. A web page packed with information will look overcrowded and overwhelm the site visitors. Users only look for vital information, but if you provide them with too much information to fill up space, it might overwhelm the user into switching sites.

White space gives a sense of freedom and freshness to readers. White space is an essential element that positively affects your website’s overall layout.

5. Make your website mobile-friendly

Mobile devices take up to half of the web traffic worldwide. Almost 54.8 percent of global website traffic is generated through mobile devices. This proves how essential it is for your website to be mobile-friendly. If you fail to optimize your website to work on mobile phones, your site won’t be adjusted to Google’s algorithm of crawling through the mobile versions of websites. And it will ultimately affect your website’s overall layout and SEO rankings.

6. Appropriate usage of headings and sub-headings

Formatting your content is also very important for your website. Using proper headings and sub-headings with suitable fonts helps improve the overall web design of your website. It makes it easier for users to take in your content if it is neatly arranged.

A well-formatted web page makes your website look more aesthetic, appealing, and organized and makes users stick around for more content.

7. The proper usage of graphics

Using graphic images and GIFs in your content keeps your users engaged with your content. A long screen of text without any pleasing visual elements makes the web page look boring and dull. Users are quick to switch from such uninteresting websites.

However, there’s also a thing called ‘too many graphics.’ It is imperative to know the fine line between too little multimedia and too much multimedia. Including too many graphics can overwhelm users. Therefore, if your page has about 500 to 1000 words, you should use about 2 to 3 images or other multimedia. And if the web page consists of more than 2000 words, use 3 to 5 graphics.

Your web page design impacts your website’s traffic generation to an enormous degree. So, you must start working on your web design right away. You can hire a freelance web designer to get this task done immediately. Hiring a freelance web designer will get your task done almost immediately and at the price you want. So, hire a web designer and start working on improving your web design.

Related



