Importance of keyword research for your online business

Published Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021, 11:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nowadays, when most people use Google to gain knowledge, an effective strategy to attract more organic traffic to the website content of your online business is to conduct regular keyword research.

This article will help you to figure out what role keyword research plays in digital marketing and how to gain a leading position on the search engine results page via carefully selected keywords.

Why is keyword research important?

There is no doubt that keyword research is an essential part of internet marketing, and here are several reasons why.

Firstly, relevant keywords can help you in content optimization. Carefully conducted keyword research will not only boost any Search Engine Optimization campaign of yours but also improve your SEO strategy and site architecture.

Secondly, thorough keyword analysis will assist you in attracting traffic to your website and evolving your online presence. Even one specific keyword can bring a lot more traffic and multiply the number of your website’s monthly searches.

Thirdly, conducting keyword research will help you define the searcher’s intent of your target audience and come up with specific keywords it might be looking for. Thus, you’ll be able to adjust your advertisements and blog posts according to the needs of your potential clients.

How to use keywords to rank high in search engine results pages

Here are some pieces of advice on how to use keywords effectively:

1. Try to put yourself in the shoes of your potential customers.

What are they googling for? Think of certain keywords that might be interesting for the audience you are targeting. Also, try to develop some related keywords that will help people find exactly what they might be looking for.

2. Don’t chase high search volumes of keywords but rather conduct thorough research to come up with target keywords that your potential clients might put in their search engines.

A high search volume of a keyword does not automatically mean that your page will rank high in search engines, as it usually involves a lot of competition. Vica versa, specific long-tail keywords might bring you more conversion if compared to general short-tail keywords despite their lower appearance on the first page of organic search results.

3. Take advantage of as many keyword research tools as possible while planning your content strategy and looking for the right keywords for a new blog post or marketing campaign.

SEO tools like Google Analytics or Google Keyword Planner will provide you with accurate search volume data, while Search Console is another great tool that will help you to come up with useful keyword suggestions that might increase your search traffic.

The above-mentioned keyword tools will help you come up with new keywords that will, in the long run, positively influence your business landscape.

4. If you are not an online marketing guru but rather a business owner, and do not know how to work with a certain keyword research tool or structure your ad groups, it might be a good idea to ask specialists to help you out.

Hiring a team of marketing and SEO professionals might be much more cost- and time-efficient if compared to conducting your own keyword research without deep knowledge in this field.

There is a great variety of digital marketing companies that will gladly help you gain higher rankings and more paying customers, so you’ll definitely find the one that fits your needs best.

A bottom line: Use keyword research to rank high in search engines

All in all, a successful keyword strategy is a key to success for your online business. It will not only help your website rank higher in Google search but also get noticed quicker.

So, benefit conduct thorough keyword research and see how powerful your online business will become.