Immersive technology brings the tunnels of Vauquois, France, to Blacksburg

From 1914 to 1918, the French and Germans fiercely fought for domination of this strategic hill. When the above-ground engagement made no progress, soldiers from both sides dug tunnels with the goal of destroying their enemy with underground explosives.

During receptions on Feb. 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the fourth floor of Newman Library, visitors are able to explore these historic tunnels through virtual-reality technology and a physical replica in The Vauquois Experience exhibit.

In April, the exhibit will make its way to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., as part of the 2019 ACCelerate festival to further share the experiences of the soldiers who lived and fought in the Vauquois tunnels.

The Vauquois project began in 2016 with the help of a grant from the Institute for Creative Arts and Technology. Todd Ogle, University Libraries executive director of Applied Research in Immersive Environments and Simulations, and his colleagues on the VT Visualizing History Team traveled to the area of Vauquois to document, scan, and photograph the surface topography and tunnel interiors and unique features.

“All of this is rolled together to create an immersive environment that allows people to learn what it was like to be there at Vauquois before and during the war — going from a peaceful village on a hilltop to a destroyed landscape with a vast array of tunnels underneath,” said Ogle.

School of Education Professor David Hicks is also a member of the team.

“The VT Visualizing History Team’s goal has been to create an immersive, place-based experience that makes the invisible past visible for people today,” said Hicks. “Our work is guided by a single question: If this place could talk, what would it tell us about the nature and impact of World War I on the people, places, and environment on the Western Front in France?”

Scott Fralin, University Libraries exhibits curator and learning environments librarian, created the physical setting for the virtual experience. “My role is to take the virtual world of Vauquois and merge it with the physical world so that the experience is seamless,” said Fralin.

While moving through the exhibit’s tunnel replica, visitors will see and feel the rough walls with faces carved into them, just as they were felt by the soldiers.