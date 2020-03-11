HRC press secretary Charlotte Clymer to speak at Bridgewater College

Published Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, 6:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Charlotte Clymer, the press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign, will present an endowed lecture at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

The Human Rights Campaign is the nation’s largest civil rights organization dedicated to advancing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) equality. Clymer runs the organization’s messaging in response to the White House and federal policy.

Clymer serves on the D.C. Commission for Persons with Disabilities, the board for the Center for Law and Military Policy, the Military and Veterans Advisory Council for Outserve-SLDN (Servicemembers Legal Defense Network) and the advisory councils for Running Start and the Lone Star Parity Project, organizations working toward gender parity in elected office.

She is a political partner in the class of 2019 at the Truman National Security Project, which works to bring together leaders with national security backgrounds to deliver concrete solutions to pressing global challenges for leaders at the local, state and national levels.

She has been quoted by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Guardian, Time and Newsweek. Her work has been published in The Washington Post, NBC News, GQ magazine, the Independent, Quartz and Dame magazines.

She is a graduate of Georgetown University, and a 2019 40 Under 40 Queer Women of Washington honoree.

Clymer is a Texan, military veteran and proud transgender woman, based in Washington, D.C.

This endowed lecture is sponsored by the Harold H. Hersch Education Fund and the Harry W. and Ina Mason Shank Peace Studies Fund and is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

Related