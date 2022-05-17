How to market your health club

Published Tuesday, May. 17, 2022, 1:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Opening a new gym brings excitement for the owner and necessary services for locals. Gyms provide access to a variety of equipment and exercise programs that help with weight management and improve physical fitness. Promoting the gym and its opening is key to driving more traffic into the establishment. Marketing firms have the right knowledge and experience to coordinate these efforts and give the owner a great start with the new venture.

Free sessions for personal training sessions

Marketing campaigns that offer free sessions with a personal trainer are enticing to locals. Personal trainers are available at most gyms and charge a fee for their services. An approach where the gym gives more clients a chance to see what it’s like to work with a personal trainer increases reservations with these trainers.

After a gym member participates in at least two or three free sessions, they see the benefits of the services, and they are more likely to set up additional sessions. Need a great idea for marketing your health club? Set up a consultation with a marketing agency.

Offer week-long gym passes

Gym passes are great choices for promoting the gym and increasing its client base. The pass allows the new members to use all the gym equipment and take part in exercise programs for a full week. The strategy gives those new members a taste of what it’s like to belong to the gym and use all the services. On average, half of the visitors that try out a gym for at least one week become full members and pay for one full year’s membership fees.

Contests and giveaways for members

Contests and giveaways are fun ways to show appreciation for current gym members, and by spreading the word about the contents, more people sign up for memberships to get the prizes. The gym owner can choose any prizes for the giveaways to entice locals to sign up for a membership and have a chance to win. Marketing materials specify what the prize is and how members can enter the contest.

Use social media strategically

Social media has proven useful in promoting businesses and organizations of all types. The strategy is to set up a profile for the gym and generate a following. Current members are invited to follow the gym on the social media platform, and the owner interacts with followers to provide a higher level of customer service. The level of customer service provided to followers makes a positive impression on these visitors.

Contests for gym products

Gym products become expensive for some gym members, and a contest that offers shoes and workout gear is a terrific way to attract more visitors and new members. The brand of workout gear is a key factor in the contest and how many people enter the contest.

High-end athletic wear is always attractive to gym members, and many will wear luxury brand clothing and shoes. Promoting the gym through these contests increases the number of guests who come to the gym and try out their equipment and programs.

Marketing efforts are effective strategies to attract more foot traffic to a new gym. Agencies set up campaigns and promotions to increase the number of members who pay monthly or annual membership fees. Contests, giveaways, and free passes or services are the best strategies to increase profits. Opening a new gym? Contact a marketing team for help now.

Story by Isabella Thomas

Like this: Like Loading...