How to get British citizenship as an American

America is where the modern world is. It is almost as if America is a role model for all the developed as well as developing countries. There is a history of the strong tie between Americans and the British. Although there are several differences, both countries respect each other and have a strong relationship.

British Citizenship is one of the most powerful identities in the world. The Americans are as good as the British too. There are certain rules to follow before applying for citizenship in the UK. Here we have given some insights on things to do as an American to get British citizenship.

As we all know that both America and England support Dual Citizenship. This rule makes the process easy. However, all Americans are not readily eligible to be British citizens.

Dual citizenship criteria

Anyone who meets the requirement to become a British citizen is eligible for dual citizenship. Americans are allowed to possess dual citizenship so this will not be a problem. You need to fulfill the following criteria to be a British Citizen:

Must have lived in the UK for over 5 years

Attained settled statues in the UK

Meet the English speaking and writing criteria

Pass the Life in The UK Test

Also, Meet the Good Character Requirement

Not all countries allow to retain the old citizenship but Americans can. However, you must fulfill the above criteria before applying for citizenship.

Life in the UK test

This British citizenship test is a computerized test and mainly deals with examining the knowledge of the applicant who wants to be a British citizen. The questions are mainly about history, economy, and practices around the UK.

Anyone willing to get British citizenship must pass the life in the UK test to take the process to a further step.

Only after passing this test, the applicant gets a token number and the immigration process is pushed further.

How to apply for dual nationality

The application process for becoming a dual national is complex. There are certain strict rules that need to be fulfilled before starting the application which includes rules like:

Providing Biometric Residence Permit if available

Should provide a national Identity document

Should provide English test results and the Life in the UK pass certificate

Proof of residence in the UK of continuous years is also required.

As per the rule, at least two eligible referees should be provided to prove the applicant’s identity. If the dual citizenship application is approved you will be invited to and will be required to attend a British Citizenship Ceremony.

The application process in the UK is a hassle itself. It is best advised to get a counselor or immigrant assistance for your process of being a British citizen. Avoid any mistakes because the UK has very tough and strict regulations regarding its citizenship and people.

So, you can get British citizenship and also keep your American citizenship but must follow all the things mentioned above.

Story by David Cooper