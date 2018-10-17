How to get a new social security card fast without any hassles

How fast can you get a new social security card? The answer to that question is typically 10-14 business days. That’s straight from the horse’s mouth. The waiting period begins after your application is processed. That being said, your application may be processed faster. It’s also a little easier applying online than it would be in person at the SSA Office.

If you apply online, you still have to prove your identity and citizenship, but you aren’t required to provide documents. Especially since there is an online application available, many people ask the question about whether you can get a social security card the same day. It would be nice, but it is entirely impossible.

You will, however, receive confirmation that you have applied for your social security card online. You will also receive confirmation when your application has been processed. One thing you need to know as well is that you need an online account with the SSA in order to apply.

If you want to apply for your replacement card in person the old-fashioned way, that’s fine, too. You will need to gather those important documents so that you are able to prove identity and citizenship in person. Once you submit your application at the office, it will be processed in a timely manner, and you will receive your new card in 10-14 business days as mentioned.

If you simply need a replacement card because you lost yours, the most ideal solution is to apply online. You don’t have to drive to the office, and you don’t have to provide documentation. But if you need a new social security card because you are changing your name or your number, you have to apply at the SSA office in person.

There will be an additional form required to change your name. And of course that means you have to show documentation to prove your identity and citizenship. Technically, you are proving your citizenship and age simultaneously with your birth certificate. Then you show your Driver’s License or state ID to prove your identity.

You would think that your birth certificate could prove your identity, too. Yet the SSA office wants you to show two forms of identification, and those are the preferred documents. You can also use your US passport in place of your birth certificate. There are other alternative documents that can be accepted, too, but you’re going to have a much easier time if you have the preferred documents ready to go.

If you do go by the SSA office to apply for your new social security card, make sure your documents aren’t expired. If they happen to be expired, the SSA office won’t accept them. You will be back at square one. Not only do they not accept expired documents, but they don’t accept receipts for documents that are on the way either. In other words, that paper driver’s license document doesn’t work.

You can avoid all of that hassle if you just need a replacement card. People lose their social security cards, it happens. The SSA knows that, and that is why they allow people 10 cards in a lifetime. That’s right, 10 cards is the cap. Now that the replacement card process can be handled online, you can fill out your application while relaxing at home.

Who wants to go to the SSA office when it’s not necessary? It is much easier to just apply online for your replacement SS card at https://www.assistedonlinefilings.com. Plus, you will have an account with the SSA. That gives you the ability to see your annual benefits statement online and handle other business. Having an online account with the SSA really helps you handle social security matters in much simpler fashion.

There are some states whose citizens are ineligible for applying for a replacement SS card online. You will want to check the list of states. That is where things stand right now, but citizens from those states could be eligible in the future. The SSA office has made improvements over the years as to how they deal with handing out social security cards.

The fact that the office makes online applications available is a big plus. The process is simple and straightforward. You have to answer questions to verify your identity when you sign up for an online account. You will have to provide your driver’s license number, too. That means you need your license, but at least you don’t have to show it in person.

Sometimes people aren’t sure whether or not their SS cards are lost or stolen. One situation is certainly different than the other. If you believe your card was stolen, you might want to stop by the office. If you apply for a replacement card online vs going to the office, you can call the SSA office toll free.

Some sources point to the fact that you should call the police and file a report if you believe your social security card to be stolen. While that would create a paper trail in the event of your identity being stolen, it seems like most people wouldn’t necessarily want to take the initiative to file a police report over a social security card. That is especially true in instances where a person isn’t sure if his or her card was lost or stolen.

Still, the option of filing a police report is available to you. There are likely situations where it applies better than others. Do you need to file a police report? Maybe you are just trying to get a replacement card, and you already know you want to fill out an online application. It’s great discovering you have that option, right?

Make sure the option is available in your state. Once you find out it is, go through the steps to create an online account with the SSA. Then you can continue to fill out the replacement card application. After you submit the application, it’s just a matter of waiting the 10-14 days for your new card to arrive.

