How to find an online Maths tutor for your child

Dr. Leonard Evans, an EdTech Entrepreneur from the UK shares with us his advice on a challenge that many parents the world over are currently considering. Leo is a former J.P. Morgan Vice President, former Lecturer at Imperial College Business School in London, is the co-founder of two tutoring companies, and an online whiteboard teaching tool – so he should know his stuff.

“The word maths causes many people to have flashbacks to uncomfortable moments in their formative years. For many students, maths is a complex subject. However, the support of one of the many expert online maths tutors now available can negate these fears and deliver positive outcomes.

Helping your child to become a keen mathematician is possible. The key is to find out what your child enjoys doing and support their learning with extra help and tutoring. A good grasp of mathematics will give your child a strong foundation for a career in science, engineering, or further academic study.

If your child is having difficulty with a concept, they can look to their maths tutor for the support they need. Maths tutoring is perfect for students who need extra practice outside of class or who want to excel beyond the level of their peer group.

Beyond the classroom, better numeracy skills can help children with critical thinking, problem-solving, and self-confidence. It can also help with responsible control of their finances as they get older.

If you are looking for a GCSE or A-level maths tutor for your child, it is best to get started today.

Things to think about when finding an online maths tutor

It is challenging to balance supporting your child with their math homework if you have a busy full-time schedule. So finding the right math tutor that fits your timetable can help you and your family in both the short and the long term.

Let’s begin by thinking about the vital points to consider and where to get the information to pick the right tutor for your child.

Which type of online tutoring will benefit your child the most?

As a parent, you will know what your child will respond to best. It is why you will want to offer them something they will enjoy.

When choosing a tutor for your child, you should consider that private 1:1 tuition can more closely address their learning needs. Which ultimately is what you want for your child.

If you want to help your child develop and learn, don’t look at just their exam results and report card performance. Instead, look at the bigger picture – how motivated and engaged are they? Are they also performing well in other subjects, and are they keen to learn?

Think about the positive approach you can take to supporting your child on their learning journey. For example, if they have problems with a specific concept, how can you help them work through them?

Talk to your child’s math teacher

If you want to find the right tutor, you need to understand your child’s learning needs and style. Teachers can provide a wealth of knowledge to help you develop goals for the private sessions.

Your child’s teacher will be able to tell you lots that can help you when choosing which private tutoring platform will be best for your child, such as:

What are the essential math skills your child needs to focus on?

What lessons frequently may help your child take maximum benefit from online maths tutoring?

Which mathematical concepts and level the tutor must be able to help with?

They can help with more general questions about your child’s education like?

Why do they like school or find it more challenging than their peers?

Which areas of study do they like the most and the least?

What are the biggest challenges they face during lessons?

Which learning strategies work best for them?

You need to understand all of the questions, as it will help you know which one to do first.

You are the go-to person when it comes to your child’s learning needs. Please make a list of the answers to each of the above points, so you have them at hand when you consult a new tutor.

How involved do you want to be with your child’s tutoring? Do you want them to work together as a team, or do you want them to work independently?

You can get advice from the child’s school and teacher. They can give you the best advice on which areas a tutor can support your child’s school curriculum in online math lessons.

Consider your child’s level of tutoring needs. Do they need a tutor with prior teaching or tutoring experience, or could a high school or college student with no prior experience work? Do they need a tutor with prior teaching or tutoring experience?

Opting for a professional tutor is likely going to get the best results form online maths tuition. But unfortunately, many parents fall into the trap of thinking students can teach students – they cannot get the same result nor offer the same guided support, engagement, and motivating lessons that a professional can.

Ask other parents about good tutors

When looking for private maths tutors, it can often be helpful to look for a teacher who has been recommended to you by a trusted individual. It will give you a first-hand review of the tutor’s skills and the kind of help they can give your child. Furthermore, you’ll be able to contact the tutor directly, which will save you a lot of time.

Online, use review platforms such as Trust Pilot and Google. It pays to do your research.

The top 5 things to find out when choosing the right GCSE maths tutor for your child

1 – How many years of experience the tutor has

2 – How they motivate students when teaching math

3 – How they will assess your child

4 – Whether they are qualified teachers and have a masters degree

5 – How much do they charge per hour for online tuition

Online tutoring agencies

Tutoring agencies like The Profs maths tutors, or maths tutors from Tavistock Tutors, are the best way to get your children into good schools in the UK. The tutors will have DBS checks and receive plenty of feedback from previous and current clients. They can also match tutors with your children based on their academic requirements, learning style, schedule, native language – and just about anything else.

Finding a Maths tutor can be done through various websites, including the government’s website. These sites provide you with a list of qualified tutors who can help you. The site will also provide you with information on tutoring costs so that you can budget for your child’s lessons. One of the downsides of finding a Maths tutor through an agency is that their fees can often be higher than online tutoring websites.

Online platforms that allow you to tutor and meet other students online.

Finding an online maths tutor for any level math is relatively straightforward, even if you live in a small town or village. First, you need to search the internet for online maths tutors, and you have access to the best professionals, no matter where you are.

Online tutoring platforms

The easiest way of finding a maths tutor is to use a tutor website. You can search for a tutor by typing in your level of study and maths for which you want tuition. It is an excellent way of finding a tutor that fits your learning style and schedule without traveling anywhere. Tutoring sessions in offering online GCSE, A-Level, mathematics and statistics, computer science, entrance exams and every other subject. Students can easily find their perfect tutor.

You will need to consider the price of the tutors, their experience, and previous students’ feedback. There are many tutors on the site, and you can read their reviews before choosing one.

Spires online Maths tutors

Last but certainly by no means least, you can use Spires Online Tutors to search through the best online tutors for extra support. Their database contains only the most brilliant mentors, and you will be able to find the perfect Maths tutors for your child.

Finding a tutor on the site couldn’t be easier – all you must do is give some details about your level of study and needs. They will take care of the rest and give you a selection of fantastic in-person online tutors. The more details you put in your tutoring job posting, the better the matches will be.

You can find English-speaking tutors to work with you in any part of the UK, USA, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Malta, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, or any other English-speaking country worldwide. Their tutors are familiar with Primary, KS3, KS4, GCSE, IGCE, National 5, A-level, Higher, IB, and all secondary school levels. We also offer admissions, dissertations, undergraduate, postgraduate and professional tutoring. They also offer primary maths tutors

The best part of using Spires Online Tutors is that you are free to choose a tutor based solely on your child’s personal needs and individual learning style. They have a transparent process that allows you to see the tutors’ performance and meet with them before deciding for yourself. If you are looking for the best tutor, this is the place to be.

If you have been thinking of finding a tutor for your child to ensure they reach a top university, it is time to start now. Spires Online Tutors makes the process of finding a top tutor hassle-free.

