How to download SoundCloud music without limitation

SoundCloud is one of the most popular music streaming platforms in the world and if you’re looking to get “serious” into using it, you’ve come to the right page. There are many reasons why most people cannot use this platform optimally, one of which is the difficulty of downloading songs from it. Unless of course, the artist in question has made the music track available for download.

How to identify it? You can identify it by checking if there is a “Free download” link above the comment box. If you can’t see the link, it means you have to find another way.

Unfortunately, downloading music from SoundCloud isn’t always easy. In most cases you can only download a certain number of times depending on the artist’s membership level. For information, Free and Pro users have download limits but Pro Unlimited users have unlimited downloads. Free users only have up to 100 downloads while Pro users have up to 1000.

If you have exceeded your download quota then you need the help of a third party

There are many third-party software that can help you download as much music as possible from SoundCloud. However you should do it ethically. Artists have put a lot of time and money into creating their work and you should never download music and distribute it without permission. At least use it for yourself.

Back on topic, you can download SoundCloud music with the help of third-party software. There are many of them on the market, but only a few of them are really reliable. One of them is SoundCloud Downloader developed by Toolzu.

Why?

Because with Toolzu SoundCloud Downloader, you can convert any SoundCloud song and then convert it into MP3 format that can be saved on your device (laptop, PC, cellphone, and so on). And most importantly you can use Toolzu for free.

Toolzu SoundCloud Downloader gives you the ability to download tracks at very high speeds (128kbps and 320kbps). This tool can also download songs up to 2 hours in duration. However it’s important for you to know that you can only download if the songwriter gave you permission to do so.

Benefits

There are at least five benefits that you will get from using this SoundCloud downloader:

You don’t have to pay a penny.

There is no limit to the number of tracks you can download each day.

Toolzu SoundCloud Downloader is compatible with most popular operating systems and browsers.

Fast operation. Toolzu SoundCloud Downloader is not in the form of an application that must be downloaded and installed first. This is a service that operates purely on an Internet connection.

Easy to use. As long as you can read the given instructions, you should be able to download SoundCloud music easily. This tool only works on 3 main steps; copy song link, paste it, and download.

With Toolzu SoundCloud Downloader, downloading SoundCloud music has never been easier. Hopefully this article is useful for you. One final piece of advice is to make sure you’re not infringing on anyone’s copyright.

Story by Lixon Benas

