How to Bet on US Open 2022 | Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Rory McIlroy leads the way in the betting markets as 156 of golf’s elite tee off in Massachusetts for the 122nd US Open on Thursday morning. With four days of drama and skill in equal measure about to commence, read on below to find our very own betting guide for Ohio residents.
Ohio US Open Betting Guide – How to Watch US Open 2022 in Ohio
- 🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022
- 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm
- 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET
- 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network
- ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts
- 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500
US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022
Although Rory McIlroy enters the tournament as slight favourite after retaining his Canadian Open title last week, the 33-year-old faces some stiff competition in ending an eight-year majors drought.
Justin Thomas was the closest competitor in Ontario and will fancy his chances on clinching a first US Open title having won the PGA Championship this year.
Elsewhere, Jon Rahm will vying to retain his US Open title after winning in 2021, while 2015 winner Jordan Spieth is starting to show glimpses of the kind of form that won him this tournament seven years ago.
|US Open Golfers
|US Open 2022 Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1500
|Jon Rahm
|+1500
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|Collin Morikawa
|+3300
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Dustin Johnson
|+4500
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|Daniel Berger
|+3000
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|Corey Conners
|+3000
The Best Golf Betting Sites in Ohio for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites
Take a look below to find some our favourite betting sites ahead of the next four days of action at The Country Club in Brookline.
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Open 2022
Kicking things off with BetOnline, where new users can make use of their 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 throughout the US Open.
Sign up today to explore thousands of sporting markets across their vast platforms – you won’t find better prices anywhere else this week.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Ohio Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to receive $1,000 in bonus cash as well as two free US Open bets at BetOnline.
BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 US Open
Moving on, we are spotlighting BetUS’s superb 10% cash bonus up to $2,500 ready for the US Open.
They have a fantastic platform which is incredibly user-friendly, and their welcome offer has been made very simple to navigate. See below for further details to check how to qualify.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2,500
- Ohio bonus awarded in free bets.
To redeem up to $2,500 in free bets ready for the US Open 2022, click the button below.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on US Open 2022
Last but in no means least, we have MyBookie. Ready for the next four days of golfing action, they are allowing new customs to claim a first deposit bonus of up to $1000.
Not only this, but a $10 casino chip will also be available meaning you have two opportunities with their welcome bonus to make a sizeable profit.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
- Ohio sportsbook bonus awarded in free bets.
To claim up to $1000 in free bets for US Open 2022, click the button below
US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy @ +1100 on BetOnline
- Matthew Fitzpatrick @ +3000 on BetOnline
Rory McIlroy will be favourite heading into Thursday morning’s tee-off. The 33-year-old has rediscovered the kind of form we saw back in his early 20’s, and he will be eager to add a fifth major win here and his first since 2014.
Elsewhere, we think Matthew Fitzpatrick presents fantastic value at +3000. He finished fifth at last month’s US PGA Championship and in the top 10 at last week’s Canadian Open, and has history at this course having won the US Amateur at Brookline.