How to Bet on US Open 2022 | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Rory McIlroy leads the way in the betting markets as 156 of golf’s elite tee off in Massachusetts for the 122nd US Open on Thursday morning. With four days of drama and skill in equal measure about to commence, read on below to find our very own betting guide for Ohio residents.

How to Bet on US Open 2022 in Ohio

Click here to get free bets for the 2022 US Open.

Make a qualifying deposit of at least $55

Redeem your US Open betting offer in Ohio.

Stake your bonus on US Open 2022.

The Top Ohio Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022

Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now 2. 100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now 3. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports for Free Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now 4. $500 in Free Sports Bets Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Sports Betting Offer Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now

Ohio US Open Betting Guide – How to Watch US Open 2022 in Ohio

🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022

US Open 2022 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET

6:43 am ET 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

Although Rory McIlroy enters the tournament as slight favourite after retaining his Canadian Open title last week, the 33-year-old faces some stiff competition in ending an eight-year majors drought.

Justin Thomas was the closest competitor in Ontario and will fancy his chances on clinching a first US Open title having won the PGA Championship this year.

Elsewhere, Jon Rahm will vying to retain his US Open title after winning in 2021, while 2015 winner Jordan Spieth is starting to show glimpses of the kind of form that won him this tournament seven years ago.

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Ohio for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites

Take a look below to find some our favourite betting sites ahead of the next four days of action at The Country Club in Brookline.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Open 2022

Kicking things off with BetOnline, where new users can make use of their 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 throughout the US Open.

Sign up today to explore thousands of sporting markets across their vast platforms – you won’t find better prices anywhere else this week.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to receive $1,000 in bonus cash as well as two free US Open bets at BetOnline.

Get Free US Open Bets at BetOnline

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 US Open

Moving on, we are spotlighting BetUS’s superb 10% cash bonus up to $2,500 ready for the US Open.

They have a fantastic platform which is incredibly user-friendly, and their welcome offer has been made very simple to navigate. See below for further details to check how to qualify.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $2,500

Ohio bonus awarded in free bets.

To redeem up to $2,500 in free bets ready for the US Open 2022, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on US Open 2022

Last but in no means least, we have MyBookie. Ready for the next four days of golfing action, they are allowing new customs to claim a first deposit bonus of up to $1000.

Not only this, but a $10 casino chip will also be available meaning you have two opportunities with their welcome bonus to make a sizeable profit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum bonus of $1,000

Ohio sportsbook bonus awarded in free bets.

To claim up to $1000 in free bets for US Open 2022, click the button below

Join MyBookie Now

US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

Rory McIlroy will be favourite heading into Thursday morning’s tee-off. The 33-year-old has rediscovered the kind of form we saw back in his early 20’s, and he will be eager to add a fifth major win here and his first since 2014.

Elsewhere, we think Matthew Fitzpatrick presents fantastic value at +3000. He finished fifth at last month’s US PGA Championship and in the top 10 at last week’s Canadian Open, and has history at this course having won the US Amateur at Brookline.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

Like this: Like Loading...