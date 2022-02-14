How moving to Winter Garden, FL can change your life for good

Winter Garden, the city located in the western part of Orange County, FL, is now considered the most desirable place to live. The city offers a variety of housing options, great charm, good education, and the lowest mileage rates. The superior quality of life is a good enough reason to settle in Winter Garden, but if you are in the process of making a decision, go through the top 5 reasons mentioned here.

5 reasons why winter garden community is so sought after

1. Great location

Irrespective of whether you are moving with the family or alone, Winter Garden will prove to be a very good city to settle-in. World-class theme parks like Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, etc. are developed not very far from the city. Also, there are plenty of tourist attractions that never cease to impress.

Furthermore, if watersports are your thing, Winter Garden got it covered as well. The city is located just a few minutes away from Apopka Lake. Then again, there are other lakes accessible as well, that keep the aquatic life alive.

All in all, the city entertains every age group, and this means it is never a bad idea to look for homes for sale in Winter Garden FL. Fortunately, there are brokers like Wendy Morris Realty, who can help you find the place of your dreams as well as get a good deal.

2. Quality education

If you have children, you need not worry about their schooling, especially when Winter Garden is where you are moving. As a parent, you will be happy to know that most of the public schools in the city are A-rated. Then again, if you are seeking private schools, Innovation Montessori, Hope Charter, and Legacy High School are great options.

3. Climatic conditions

The weather in Winter Garden is quite good throughout the year. In fact, many families choose to move here so that they can escape the freezing winters of the North. Yes, the summers are hot and humid, but afternoon showers cool things down pretty well.

4. Nature

If you find natural beauty soothing, Winter Garden will surely steal your heart. The 22-mile long West Orange Trail is great for walking, running, and biking. The trail starts from Killarney Station in Winter Garden and ends in Apopka. Even if you just want to sit and relax, the trail is ideal. You will find many birds’ watchers, photographers, and nature lovers on the trail.

5. The community

The city will never make you feel left out or alone. People are truly welcoming, and even though the town has developed rapidly in the past few years, it still has that town appeal and feel. There are several local restaurants, and shops that keep the feel of small-town America alive. If nothing, you will surely enjoy visiting Saturday Farmer’s Market for grocery shopping.

Well, there you go. Now, stop thinking and start working on the idea of moving to Winter Garden, FL and buying your own home. The city is great to settle if you want peace of mind, a better lifestyle, and security.

Story by Sunil Gupta