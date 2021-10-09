How does notarizing documents benefit you?

Notarized is the process of verifying documents for their authenticity. Notarized documents are always certified by a notary public, and the process always includes a witness to ensure the documents can be trusted by the parties who asked for them.

The main reason why people notarize documents is that it’s a mandatory and sometimes legal requirement. Still, it’s always essential to understand how having your documents notarized benefits you. So let’s look at some top benefits of notarized signatures.

Protects against forgery. When making a deal with anyone, it’s never a good thing to take them at their word. You never know if they are who they say they are unless you’ve seen their notarized signature. Otherwise, it’s all too easy for someone to forge documents. Similarly, the other party engaged in a deal with you also requires a notarized signature from you for the same reasons.

Avoid legal issues. When conducting transactions and all sorts of deals, disputes can arise. In some cases, you might even face litigation issues. However, notarized documents

Self-authentication. In legal trials, notarized documents can save you the trouble of appearing as a witness. That’s because the legal system accepts notarized documents wholly as evidence that’s trustworthy and believable.

Credibility. Notarized documents are essential in instances where a great deal of trust is required. That’s why most documents are not considered legally binding unless they have been notarized. The fact that a notarized document holds legal weight means that you’ll appear more credible and authentic to other parties you’re dealing with.

When should you notarize documents?

There are many instances when you might need a notarized document. For example, you’ll need notarized documents to close business agreements, real estate deals, and other types of contracts when it comes to financial matters.

You’ll also need notarized documents in estate planning to ensure that documents like wills and trusts are legally binding. A notarized signature will vouch for you, so your wishes are enforced even when you’re no longer around to do so.

When approaching government or state organizations and institutions, they will often require notarized documents, such as when you need to legalize foreign documents. You’ll also need to seek the services of a notary for affidavits, immigration documents, handgun permits, health-care-related forms, and in many other instances.

Where can you get your documents notarized?

The notarization process probably seems like a complicated process, but it’s relatively straightforward. This is especially so with notary services like DuoNotary. That’s because you have the option of getting your documents notarized online or in person.

Remote notarization is highly convenient and time-saving since it only takes a few minutes to upload your documents and get them notarized. On the other hand, if you need to notarize your documents in person, the notary agent can bring their services right to your doorstep.

The great news is getting your documents notarized doesn’t have to be expensive, even when you’re dealing with a reputable and reliable notary service. So, in conclusion, getting your documents notarized is an essential step, whether you need to close a deal, apply for something, or have legal purposes.