How $100 investments in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rocketed: Can HUH Token repeat history?

Published Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 2:00 pm

Two of the biggest meme cryptocurrencies out there right now are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Both of these cryptocurrencies have seen exponential increases in their valuations this year. This article will explore what a $100 investment in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in January 2021 would equate to now – November 2021. Why does this matter? Well, new cryptocurrencies emerge all the time, one of which is HUH Token, which is hoping that it can one day achieve the same successes as cryptocurrency giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

There is a huge following behind both of these coins, and both have received support from prominent individuals. The most widely known of these individuals is Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who has not been shy in advocating his support for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Mr Musk has created tweets about both cryptocurrencies, and each time that he does it leads to a huge influx in value. He also mentioned Dogecoin on a television appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he mentioned that he owned Dogecoin.

What is $100 of Shiba Inu worth now compared to January 2021?

SHIB has a lower price per coin, but it is trickier to find an accurate price before January 31, 2021. This hypothetical investment is based on a price of $.00000008 on January 31, according to CoinMarketCap. At this pricing, a $100 investment in SHIB would have bought 1.25 billion SHIB. Based on a price of $0.00006243 for SHIB, that $100 investment is now worth $78,037.50.

What is $100 of Dogecoin worth now compared to January 2021?

On January 1, 2021, DOGE reached a high of $0.005685. With a $100 investment, you could get 17,590.15 DOGE. Based on a price of $0.2691 for DOGE, that same $100 investment is currently worth $4,773.51.

Will history repeat itself?

They say that hindsight is 20/20, and so you might be wondering why it’s even worth looking at these statistics. Well, every investor is looking for the next big thing and as new cryptocurrencies emerge, history will inevitably repeat itself. This is where HUH Token comes into the conversation. Currently, HUH Token is in its presale and is offering the following:

There is no 15% buy tax on your purchase.

All presale members will receive an exclusive NFT.

We will airdrop bonus tokens throughout the launch of the project.

On top of their initial purchase, all investors who purchase tokens now will also receive a 25% bonus of HUH Tokens. This bonus started on Monday the 8th of November, but we are unsure how long the offer will last. If you want a chance at getting the most value for your money, then you will have to act fast.

What will $100 of HUH Token look like this time next year?

The answer to this question is impossible to predict right now, however, instead of looking back and thinking what could have been, now might be the chance to get in on the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. You can find the HUH Token presale here.

Story by Karim Rehan

