Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day set for Saturday

Published Tuesday, Sep. 14, 2021, 6:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Residents of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Government Center in Verona for proper disposal and recycling on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon for the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day.

Instructions for Collection

Waste collection will take place in the covered vehicle bays at the back of the Government Center complex off of Dick Huff Lane. Participants should organize their waste items to be in one area of the vehicle and easily identified, in the trunk, for example, with no other items nearby. Remain in your car and helpers will collect the items from your vehicle. Thank you for wearing a face covering.

The following products will be accepted on Household Hazardous Waste Day:

Gasoline Diesel Fuel Antifreeze Kerosene #2 Fuel Oil 2 Cycle Fuel Mix Oil-based Paints & Stains Polyurethane Solvents CFL & Fluorescent Bulbs Rechargeable Batteries Automobile Batteries Used Motor Oil Mercury Devices Pesticides, Herbicides Computers Small Electronics Propane Tanks

The following products will not be accepted:

Hazardous materials from businesses [This event is for households only, per EPA and DEQ regulations.]

Unknown or unlabeled containers

Large electronics; televisions; water-based paint; household batteries; vehicle tires

Latex or water-based paints may be disposed of through normal household waste disposal when dried to a solid state. Latex paint is not hazardous.

The landfill will accept used oil, antifreeze, dried latex paint, and lead acid batteries any time of year. You can find the full list of what is accepted www.acsawater.com/disposalguide.

In 2019, more than 266 residents from the SAW area participated in Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day. Augusta County’s environmental management office, in collaboration with EcoFlo and the Augusta County Regional Landfill, typically hold two household waste clean-up days per year, one in the fall and another in the spring. Learn more about the event and hazardous materials disposal.

Click here for more information