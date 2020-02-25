Hoos in the NBA: Big night for Dre in Hawks’ L

Published Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, 1:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

De’Andre Hunter had a big night in an Atlanta Hawks loss on the road at Philadelphia on Monday.

Hunter had 22 points in 39 minutes for the Hawks, shooting 6-of-15 from the floor, 1-of-6 from three and 9-of-10 at the free-throw line, in the 129-112 loss.

Atlanta rallied from a 41-24 first-quarter deficit to actually lead 92-91 at the end of three.

Trae Young led the Hawks (17-42) with 28 points.

For the season, Hunter, a 2019 UVA Basketball alum, is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 41.3 percent from the floor, 34.9 percent from the three-point line and 77.0 percent from the free-throw stripe.

Justin Anderson playing for Team USA

Justin Anderson has a moonlighting gig with Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Games.

Team USA is 2-0 in the tournament, a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics, and Anderson had 17 points and six rebounds for the national team in a win over Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Back at this day job on Monday with the Long Island Nets of the NBA G-League, Anderson had 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 123-84 win over Greensboro.

Anderson is averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in G-League play this season, shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from deep.

Updates

Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana, NBA): 16.3 ppg, 7.2 assists/g, 43.0% FG, 30.8% 3FG

16.3 ppg, 7.2 assists/g, 43.0% FG, 30.8% 3FG Joe Harris (Brooklyn, NBA): 13.7 ppg, 47.0% FG, 40.6% 3FG

13.7 ppg, 47.0% FG, 40.6% 3FG Mike Scott (Philadelphia, NBA): 5.5 ppg, 39.6% FG, 34.1% 3FG

5.5 ppg, 39.6% FG, 34.1% 3FG Ty Jerome (Phoenix, NBA): 3.8 ppg, 1.6 assists/g, 36.2% FG, 27.5% 3FG

3.8 ppg, 1.6 assists/g, 36.2% FG, 27.5% 3FG Marial Shayok (Delaware, G-League): 23.1 ppg, 5.4 rebs/g, 3.4 assists/g, 45.5% FG, 35.1% 3FG

23.1 ppg, 5.4 rebs/g, 3.4 assists/g, 45.5% FG, 35.1% 3FG Kyle Guy (Stockton, G-League): 20.5 ppg, 4.2 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 39.3% 3FG

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”