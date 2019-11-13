History talk on architecture in Albemarle County

The first installment of Lunch and Learn, a series of talks exploring 275 years of Albemarle County history, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 20.

November’s talk will be given by K. Edward Lay, Cary D. Langhorne Professor Emeritus of Architecture, University of Virginia. His talk will illustrate the stunning structural transformation of Albemarle County over time, tracing the changes in architecture and providing an understanding of how the built environment of Albemarle County reflects the historic and transformational context of our community.

The talk will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Room 241 at the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville.

