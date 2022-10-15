historic marker to be unveiled at celebration of river view farm

The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, in partnership with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation are hosting the River View Farm historic marker unveiling on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m.

In December of 2020, River View Farm was added to the National Register of Historic Places due to the significance of the history of this site and the importance of the Carr/Greer family and their contributions to our community.

To celebrate this important occasion, the Ivy Creek Foundation will be holding a public event on site, to unveil the historic marker and hold a program in honor of the family, the history and the descendants that the foundation works with today.

The celebration will take place at Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm at 1780 Earlysville Road in Charlottesville. This event is free, and open to all and will take place rain or shine.

There will be the unveiling of the sign, a small talk about the farm and family history, as well as a self-guided tour of the farm and a reception.

“River View Farm is a special place in our community’s history. This event will celebrate the incredible Carr and Hawkins family,” said Sue Erhardt, executive director.

The Ivy Creek Foundation’s mission is to inspire and engage the community in the stewardship of natural resources and the rich African American cultural history by connecting people to the past and present by honoring the land, history, and community.

“Albemarle County and Charlottesville are honored to have the River View Farm added to the National Register of Historic Places,” said Amy Smith, assistant director of Albemarle County Parks and Recreation. “The history and heritage of River View Farm is inspiring. We are grateful for Ivy Creek Foundation’s dedication to connecting the community with the deep history of River View Farm.”