Historic cabins at Staunton River State Park get a needed upgrade

The cabins at Staunton River State Park have been upgraded, but the historic nature surrounding the structures have been preserved.

Guests staying in the cabins can now enjoy better lighting, nicer countertops and new decking.

“These renovations are an investment in the future of the cabins,” Staunton River State Park Manager James Wright said. “The work that was done will preserve them for many more years to come. The Department of Historic Resources was involved and approved the plans to make sure that the historic nature of these cabins was not removed; the original footprint of the cabins (with an exception of the addition to Cabin 1), door and window placement was to be maintained.”

Rental cabins in the park have been around for over 80 years for guests to enjoy and the typical wear and tear on a rental facility had gotten to the point of needing some full-scale renovations. The plumbing and HVAC systems needed to be upgraded and with much of the electrical being original it needed to be improved. Wright is very excited to debut the new and improved Cabin 1.

“One of the biggest highlights is the addition of Cabin 1 becoming ADA-complaint,” Wright said. “Being able to convert the most popular cabin, with the best location, was a huge benefit of this project. Now those with mobility issues can enjoy a park cabin.”

There are so many outdoor activities to enjoy at Staunton River State Park and after a long day of being outside, you can rest comfortably at any of the seven cabins that are each climate-controlled and have a fireplace. An outdoor fire pit, picnic table, charcoal grill and deck with patio furniture are also amenities that you will love while staying at the cabins.

Staunton River State Park is designated as an International Dark Sky Park and is ideal for stargazing. In addition there are many outdoor recreational opportunities including multi-use trails, camping, wildlife viewing and plenty of water activities.

“Our park has numerous opportunities for the whole family to enjoy including the picnic areas, the playgrounds and our park ranger-led environmental education programs,” Wright said.

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

