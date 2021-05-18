Herring releases first TV ad of 2021 primary cycle, ‘Why I Do It’

Attorney General Mark Herring’s campaign launched its first ad that starts in Washington, D.C, Richmond, Norfolk, and Roanoke media markets titled “Why I Do It.”

The ad highlights Herring’s deep commitment to criminal justice reform, policing reform, taking on the NRA, testing rape kits, and fighting for access to affordable healthcare and women’s healthcare for all Virginians.

“With an unparalleled track record of progressive victories over the past seven years and a bold approach to addressing systemic racism, consumer protection, immigrant rights, and gender and LGBTQ equality, there’s no secret why we have the support of so many voters across the commonwealth,” said Farah Melendez, Herring for Attorney General campaign manager.

“We are putting significant resources behind the attorney general’s record to remind Democratic voters that he’s pushed the envelope to expand and protect people’s rights since his very first day on the job,” Melendez said.

