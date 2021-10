Health district hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

The Central Shenandoah Health District will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday at the JMU Convocation Center.

The noon-6 p.m. event will offer Pfizer shots for ages 12+ and Johnson & Johnson shots for ages 18+.

Booster doses are available for eligible individuals.

Walk-ins are welcome, but skip the line at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.