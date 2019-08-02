Health Beat: Events, programs at Augusta Health in August

Published Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, 1:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Robotic Thoracic Surgery

Speaker: Miguel Aguinaga, MA

Wednesday, August 14

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required by Monday, June 10; call 540.245.7900

ANNUAL FREE PROSTATE SCREENING

Tuesday, August 20

Starting at 5:30 pm

Augusta Health Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

Free, but appointment required; call 540.245.7910

PRE-STORIES TO ENCOURAGE APPOINTMENTS APPRECIATED!

Diabetes Classes

Meal Planning Class

Monday, August 19 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

OR

Wednesday, August 28 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.

Diabetes Prevention Class

Thursday, August 8 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Designed for those diagnosed with pre-diabetes to help delay or prevent the development of Type 2 Diabetes. Identify personal risk factors and learn how to make lifestyle changes.

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. For information or to register, call Grayson, 540.886.0160 or visit www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org.

Water Catchment and Rain Gardens

Tuesday, August 6 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Herbal Supports to Health

Tuesday, August 20 from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Thursday, August 1

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, August 6

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 8

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, August 9

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3

Starts at 12:00 pm

Saturday, August 10

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Educational presentation by Trey Smith, a DBS Therapy Consultant with Boston Scientific Neuromodulation. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com.

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Monday, August 12

Diversions Ostomy Support Group

WCON will host an ostomy training and education followed by dinner. Hands-on practice and door prizes, too. All nursing, ostomates, LDC nurses, home health nurses, CMA/CNA caregivers, providers and others are welcome. Please RSVP to tmeadows@augustahealth.com by July 31. For information, call 540.245.7236.

Augusta Community Care Building

6:00 pm- 8:00 pm

Tuesday, August 13

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 15

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, August 15

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, August 20

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 22

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, August 27

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, August 29

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Like this: Like Loading...