Health Beat: Events, programs at Augusta Health in August
LUNCH AND LEARN
Topic: Robotic Thoracic Surgery
Speaker: Miguel Aguinaga, MA
Wednesday, August 14
12:00 noon – 1:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Free, but reservations required by Monday, June 10; call 540.245.7900
ANNUAL FREE PROSTATE SCREENING
Tuesday, August 20
Starting at 5:30 pm
Augusta Health Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders
Free, but appointment required; call 540.245.7910
PRE-STORIES TO ENCOURAGE APPOINTMENTS APPRECIATED!
Diabetes Classes
Meal Planning Class
Monday, August 19 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
OR
Wednesday, August 28 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.
Diabetes Prevention Class
Thursday, August 8 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
Designed for those diagnosed with pre-diabetes to help delay or prevent the development of Type 2 Diabetes. Identify personal risk factors and learn how to make lifestyle changes.
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. For information or to register, call Grayson, 540.886.0160 or visit www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org.
Water Catchment and Rain Gardens
Tuesday, August 6 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Herbal Supports to Health
Tuesday, August 20 from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Ongoing Consultations
Continuing Survivorship Support Group
For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.
Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health
Thursday, August 1
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, August 6
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, August 8
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Friday, August 9
Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club
For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.
Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3
Starts at 12:00 pm
Saturday, August 10
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Educational presentation by Trey Smith, a DBS Therapy Consultant with Boston Scientific Neuromodulation. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com.
Augusta Community Care Building
2:00 pm
Monday, August 12
Diversions Ostomy Support Group
WCON will host an ostomy training and education followed by dinner. Hands-on practice and door prizes, too. All nursing, ostomates, LDC nurses, home health nurses, CMA/CNA caregivers, providers and others are welcome. Please RSVP to tmeadows@augustahealth.com by July 31. For information, call 540.245.7236.
Augusta Community Care Building
6:00 pm- 8:00 pm
Tuesday, August 13
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, August 15
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Thursday, August 15
Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2
For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
5:30 – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, August 20
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, August 22
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, August 27
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, August 29
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
