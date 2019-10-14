Haunted Harrisonburg Ghost Tours adds new tour

When dealing with the supernatural, 13 is a lucky number. That’s why, in honor of its 13th anniversary, Haunted Harrisonburg Ghost Tours is adding a second tour option to its popular lineup.

The “Nothern Nailbiter” route takes patrons on a 1/2 mile walking tour through the northern half of downtown Harrisonburg, including the sites where two historic hotels once stood, the Walton and the Kavanaugh hotels. The original route, the “Southern Spooktacular,” will continue to be offered as well. It travels along the south end of downtown to visit the Municipal Building, Joshua Wilton House, and other historic sites.

“The ghost tours deal with death, but they’re a living history,” says Lisa Ha, the founder and primary tour guide. “No two years are the same. Every year people tell me about encounters they’ve witnessed, and then those get added, and others cut.”

Having spent more than a decade as Harrisonburg’s unofficial keeper of ghost stories, Ha has collected far more spooky tales than could comfortably fit in an hour-long walking tour. The new route allows patrons to experience several tales that were once part of the original tour, along with some new haunts.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 26

Thursday, Oct. 31

Southern Spooktacular at 7:30 p.m.

Northern Nailbiter at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 each and should be purchased in advance at harrisonburgghosttours. eventbrite.com.

All tours depart from the parking lot of the Hardesty-Higgins House visitor center, 212 S Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA.

